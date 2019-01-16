Strike disrupts textile industry in Bangladesh | Money Talks

More than 100 garment factories in Bangladesh remain closed, as tens of thousands of workers continue to strike for higher wages. With many of the businesses supplying some of the world's biggest fashion retailers, there are now fears the strike action could soon hurt their sales. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on the story we are joined by Shamim Chowdhury in London. #London #Fashion #Bangladesh