January 17, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Beijing cuts taxes to boost economy | Money Talks
Weak demand at home and a trade war with the United States are continuing to take a bite out of China's growth. Now the government's slashing taxes and pumping billions of dollars into the economy to give it a boost. But how far can these moves go to prop-up the world's second largest market? Mobin Nasir finds out. Martin Jacques spoke to us from London. He's the author of "When China Rules the World".
Beijing cuts taxes to boost economy | Money Talks
Explore