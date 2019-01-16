January 16, 2019
NewsFeed – British MPs choose the nation’s destiny
- What next for Britain and #Brexit. SHRUG - Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer - Kenyans get NYT pictures suspended from Twitter over picture of dead bodies - Syrian women show their independence through food in Istanbul - YouTube bans videos that could lead to death or injury - A wholesome internet craze #4generationschallenge #Spiderman #Brexit #TheresaMay
