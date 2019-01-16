January 16, 2019
Turkey's main opposition leaders respond to Trump's threat to 'devastate Turkey economically'
Turkey's main opposition party leaders have slammed US President Donald Trump’s threat to "devastate" Turkey’s economy if it "hit the Kurds". The leaders have warned against conflating Kurds with members of the PKK terror group PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the YPG. #Turkey #US #YPG
