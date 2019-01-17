January 17, 2019
KRG accused of torture | India’s citizenship bill | Will AI takeover?
Human Rights Watch says the Kurdish Regional Government is beating confessions out of young Daesh suspects. Also, we debate India's proposed citizenship bill. Is the ruling BJP trying to give migrants more rights, or take them away from Muslims? And, could robots soon take your job? We forecast the future of artificial intelligence. #KRG #Kurds #HumanInterest
