The Protector and Netflix Originals | Television | Showcase

With 100 foreign-language series Netflix is taking binge-watching global. And their ambitious plans to ramp up local production in territories across the world now includes Turkey. A new international Netflix original series is being filmed and produced right here in Istanbul. "The Protector" is a rags to riches story where the protagonist, down on his luck, goes from zero to hero... but as Showcase's Aadel Haleem tells us - not without struggle. #TheProtector #Netflix #Showcase