January 17, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Al Shabab resurgent in Kenya?
The Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi is one of Kenya's most luxurious spots. But on Tuesday it was the scene of a terror attack. Al Shabab militants entered the compound with guns and bombs. It was the start of an almost 20-hour siege that killed at least 20 people. Kenya is part of a peacekeeping operation with Somalia to try and wipe out the terror group. But could their military operations abroad, be making life at home less safe? Hyder Abbasi reports.
Is Al Shabab resurgent in Kenya?
Explore