Corruption in Guatemala

Guatemala's president Jimmy Morales was once a stand-up comedian. Then in 2015 he ran for president with the slogan 'not corrupt, nor a thief'. And he won. So it was almost funny when a UN backed anti-corruption commission investigated him for campaign finance violations. But for the president, it was anything but a joke. And he's fighting back. Morales announced he was ousting the UN body, known as CICIG, and gave its foreign staff 24 hours to leave the country. The decision led to protests demanding his resignation. So is Guatemala's democracy under threat? Jim Loughran Head of the HRD Memorial Project at Frontline Defenders