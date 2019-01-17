WORLD
1 MIN READ
How can Kenya counter the threat of Al Shabab?
The Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi is one of Kenya's most luxurious spots. But on Tuesday it was the scene of a terror attack. Al Shabab militants entered the compound with guns and bombs. It was the start of an almost 20-hour siege that killed at least 20 people. Kenya is part of a peacekeeping operation with Somalia to try and wipe out the terror group. But could their military operations abroad, be making life at home less safe? Guests: David Otto Counter terrorism specialist Stig Jarle Hansen Author of 'Al Shabaab in Somalia: The History and Ideology of a Militant Islamist Group, 2005-2012'
How can Kenya counter the threat of Al Shabab?
January 17, 2019
Explore
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
EU hopeful of reaching US trade deal by July 9 to avoid tariffs
Military ties with Pakistan part of routine cooperation: China
Malaysia reaffirms independent economic policy after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS countries
US-backed group proposes 'Human Transit Areas' for relocating Palestinians in Gaza: report
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us