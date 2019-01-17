The Rolling Nuns: Rock and roll nuns hope to make the pope dance

With millions of YouTube views and streaming on Spotify and iTunes, a group of rockers known as 'The Servants' will play a large event next week in Panama. And thousands of devoted Roman Catholics will attend. But this is a group with a difference, and they'll be playing for a man who knows how to command an audience. Francis Collings has more. #RockandRoll #Nuns #Pope