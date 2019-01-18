BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK Parliament rejects Theresa May's Brexit deal
Britain has once again been plunged into political chaos after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal suffered a historic defeat in the UK parliament. That's opened up a number of possibilities including early elections, a new referendum or a hard Brexit. But leaving the EU without an agreement could further damage the UK economy, which is already showing signs of a slowdown. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on the Brexit woes, Patrick Minford joins us from Cardiff in the UK. He's an economics professor at Cardiff University, and a former adviser to Margaret Thatcher. We also have Chris Roebuck in London. He's a Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at the University of London's Cass Business School. #Brexit #BrexitDeal #TheresaMay
January 18, 2019
