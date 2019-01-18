Lebanon’s political deadlock | ICC acquits Gbagbo | Marzieh Hashemi jailed

A power struggle in Lebanon descends into economic unrest. Will activists force parliament to form a government, or will their protests cripple the country? Also, Ivory Coast's former president is acquitted of war crimes. A just verdict or justice denied? Plus, we debate why the US has detained journalist Marzieh Hashemi, who works for Iranian state broadcaster Press TV