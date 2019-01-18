January 18, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kenya Attack: Authorities searching for evidence after attack
Bomb disposal experts have found and defused an explosive left over from Tuesday's terror attack in Nairobi that killed 21 people. The hotel complex where the attack happened is closed until further notice, as police comb the site. And as Abdi Osman reports, authorities are also preparing for another possible attack. #Nairobi #Kenya #KenyaAttack
Kenya Attack: Authorities searching for evidence after attack
Explore