January 18, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tunisia Strike: Public sector workers demand pay rise
Turning to Tunisia now where hundreds of thousands of public sector workers went on strike on Thursday to demand higher pay. The country is under pressure from lenders like the International Monetary Fund to introduce austerity measures, including lowering its civil servant wage bill. From Tunis Natalie Poyhonen has more. #Tunisia #TunisiaStrike #TunisiaPublicSector
Tunisia Strike: Public sector workers demand pay rise
Explore