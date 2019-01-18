January 18, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
London Art Fair 2019, Dancing with Witches & filmmakers of Qatar | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase: London Art Fair 2019 Jean Wainwright, Professor of Contemporary Art and Photography, UCA Female filmmakers of Qatar Global art news Dancing with Witches Ryan Nelson and Su Basbugu from the British Council Sarayburnu Mosque in Giresun #Art #Culture #London
London Art Fair 2019, Dancing with Witches & filmmakers of Qatar | Full Episode | Showcase
Explore