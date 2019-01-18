January 18, 2019
Denmark Citizenship: Denmark forces new citizens to shake hands
In Denmark, some migrants and refugees say the country is taking deliberate steps to make them feel less welcome. Critics say the new measures are against the Denmark's liberal values, but with a ruling coalition that includes a far-right party, the changes are moving ahead. Assed Baig reports. #Denmark #DenmarkMigrants #Politics
