January 18, 2019
Is Lebanon's power struggle ruining the country?
Lebanon's economy is rapidly descending towards collapse, and an eight-month political deadlock is endangering any attempts at turning the situation around. What can be done to pull Lebanon back from the brink? Guests: Mustafa Allouch Former MP with the prime minister's Future Movement party Jad Dagher Secretary General of the opposition Sabaa party Sami Nader Director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs
