January 18, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump threatens to devastate Turkey’s economy, but just 24-hours later takes a softer tone
Donald Trump vowed to devastate the Turkish economy, if a planned military operation against YPG terrorists in northern Syria went ahead. But less than 24-hours after the tweet, Trump walked back his threat, opting for a more cooperative tone. This back and forth between the NATO allies, although not new, is complicating the US's planned withdrawal from northern Syria. Courtney Kealy
Trump threatens to devastate Turkey’s economy, but just 24-hours later takes a softer tone
Explore