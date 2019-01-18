NewsFeed – Vogue gets confused over which Noor is which

#NewsFeed #NoorTagouri #Vogue - Noor Tagouri is a journalist and activist. She was excited about appearing in US Vogue. Then they messed up - Trump told Cohen to lie about Russian plans, Buzzfeed says - 10-year challenge moves from selfies to serious - Romeo will meet Juliet on 14th February. The endangered frog love connection everyone is talking about