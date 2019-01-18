January 18, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Microsoft injects $500 million in Seattle housing project
Tech firms add wealth and prestige to the many US cities they call home. But they also lead to high demand for housing that prices long-time residents and even their own employees out of the market. Now, Microsoft has decided to do its part to reverse that trend. Our correspondent Rachel Silverman discussed the story with us from San Francisco. #US #Technology #Microsoft
Microsoft injects $500 million in Seattle housing project
Explore