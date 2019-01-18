Investment maverick, John Bogle, leaves a healthy account

John Bogle inspired generations of investors to avoid paying high fees to brokers and advisers with index funds, which track the prices of groups of companies. He also built the world's largest mutual fund provider, Vanguard Group. Bogle died on Wednesday in the Bryn Mawr area of the US state of Pennsylvania. He was 89 years old. Here's how he changed the way people invest in stocks.