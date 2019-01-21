Martin Luther King Day: Discrimination still divides decades later

In the United States, Monday is a public holiday to commemorate civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. King dedicated his life to fighting racism in America and the Civil Rights Act became law in 1968, just days after he was assassinated. But some activists in the US say African Americans have never achieved true equality in the country. And they claim the Presidency of Donald Trump is reopening racial divides. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #MartinLutherKindDay #UnitedStates #DonaldTrump