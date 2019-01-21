Jordan Economy: Austerity measures spur months of protests

Jordan is relying on loans to keep its struggling economy going. The IMF has provided 1.2 billion dollars at low interest rates and urged the international community to offer more aid. Jordan has a high public debt and has taken in millions of refugees from conflicts in the region. As Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from Amman, it's all taken a toll on ordinary Jordanians. #Jordan #JordanEconomy #Refugees