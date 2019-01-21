BIZTECH
US banks made record profits last year| Money Talks
The six biggest US banks have never had a 100-billion year, until now. Lower taxes, rising interest rates and growing demand for loans helped the likes of JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs report record profits last year. But some of these Wall Street giants have been embroiled in controversy.. and as Mobin Nasir reports, this could be the year they're held to account. For more on this, equity strategist Matt Maley joins us from Newton, Massachusetts. He's the managing director at Miller Tabak Asset Management. #US #USBanks #Economy #GoldmanSachs
January 21, 2019
