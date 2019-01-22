Trump’s Two Years: A foreign policy disaster?

Two years as US president and for the world outside his country's borders, the question about Donald Trump should perhaps be - what next? Who now is in the crosshairs? At the Roundtable Dr Tom Packer, Teaching Fellow in US Politics at Durham University; Dr Thomas Sutton, Professor of Political Science at Baldwin Wallace University; Greg Swenson, Spokesperson from Republicans Overseas and Professor Clive Webb, Professor of Modern American History at the University of Sussex. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Trump, #Putin, #China, #trumpforeignpolicy