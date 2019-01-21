January 21, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Urban Farming: Scientists develop plant mist to speed growth
Amid fears of climate change and a burgeoning world population, scientists are being forced to come up with new ideas on how we produce food to meet demand. Urban farming is one option, and a group of scientists in the UK has discovered a method that could overhaul the way we grow indoors. Jacob Brown reports. #UrbanFarming #Environment #Scientists
Urban Farming: Scientists develop plant mist to speed growth
Explore