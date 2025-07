'At the Factory' with 10 Artists | Exhibitions | Showcase

There's a new kid in town when it comes to contemporary art galleries in Istanbul. Pilevneli recently opened its second space, at a former brewery, with a group exhibition showcasing 10 of its artists in residence. Showcase's Adeel Haleem went out to see what they were offering up first-hand. #Pilevneli #ContemporaryArt #Showcase