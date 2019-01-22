Operation Olive Branch: One Year On

In January 2018, Turkey launched a military operation in Syria’s Afrin region to clear the area of the YPG terrorist group. Its parent organisation the PKK is responsible for thousands of deaths in Turkey. In just two months, Turkey and some Syrian opposition groups cleared the area of the YPG. A year down the line, Hasan Abdullah revisits what was once the bastion of the YPG. #Syria #Turkey #YPG