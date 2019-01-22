IMF Global Forecast: Global growth forecast for 2019 lowered to 3.5%

That warning from the IMF comes as political, business and cultural leaders are attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. The annual get-together is seen as a chance to come up with plans to solve the world's biggest problems. TRT World Presenter Ghida Fakhry is now joining me live from Davos. #Davos, #IMF, #WorldEconomicForum