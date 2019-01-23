BIZTECH
China GDP growth slows to 28-year low in 2018| Money Talks
Economic growth in China languished to its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, made worse by a bruising trade war with the United States. The latest figures are likely to spur Beijing into action, with the stimulus measures implemented since July failing to stop the slowdown. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, Chinese officials now have even more reason to resolve their trade differences with Washington. For more on the story, we spoke to Hong Bo in London. She's a financial economics professor at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies.
January 23, 2019
