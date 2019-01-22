January 22, 2019
France-Germany Relations: Merkel, Macron sign co-operation treaty
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have signed a new pact pledging greater co-operation post-Brexit. It's an extension of the Treaty of Elysee and agrees closer economic and military ties. But the treaty has attracted fierce criticism from the far right in both countries. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Germany #France #Brexit
