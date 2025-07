The Enes Kanter–Fethullah Gulen relation explained

“If one day the US collapses like the Ottomans, surely they (neocons) will also take part in that great deed.” - Fethullah Gulen What is the link between New York Knicks player Enes Kanter and FETO leader Fethullah Gulen? #FETO #Gulen #Enes Kanter