Brexit Crisis: Survival kits being sold to worried Brits

With just nine weeks until the UK leaves the European Union, one company is selling worried Brits a survival kit to help them prepare for the worst. It's cashing in on fears that there could be food and medicine shortages if the country crashes out of the EU in a "No Deal" brexit. Sarah Morice takes a look at what's inside the Brexit Survival Box. #Brexit #UnitedKingdom #BrexitDeal