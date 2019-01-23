January 23, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Jordan's Green Mosques: More than 6.000 mosques turn to solar energy
Jordan depends on other countries to meet its energy needs. It imports more than 90 percent of its oil and natural gas. Mosques are one of the top consumers of electricity, along with hospitals and universities. But as Francis Collings explains, Jordan is now making a move towards renewable energy. #Jordan #Mosques #GreenMosques
Jordan's Green Mosques: More than 6.000 mosques turn to solar energy
Explore