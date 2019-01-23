Surrealist wonderlands of Jim McKenzie | Artists | Showcase

With pieces titled Beach Ghoul and The Mother's Monster, it's no surprise that artist Jim McKenzie's work isn't for the fainthearted. Some people find it beautiful, others say it's the stuff nightmares are made of. But with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, it's clear his work is getting a lot of attention, for all kinds of reasons. #JimMcKenzie #Sculpture #Showcase