2019 Oscar Nominations | Showcase Special

And the nominees are... in for a tough race! The film awards season just hit fifth gear after the shortlist was just announced for this year's 91st Academy Awards. Here is Showcase's special look into who's running up for this year's Oscars, along with the best of the worst movies of the year - the Razzie nominations. To discuss them all, Showcase is joined by film critic Ali Arikan in the studio and Lauren Moraski, senior editor with HuffPost, from New York. #Oscars #AcademyAwards #Showcase