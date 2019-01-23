January 23, 2019
Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's arrest has sparked a diplomatic row between Canada and China. China has since arrested two Canadian citizens and sentenced a Canadian convict to death. Guests: Lynette Ong Professor of political science University of Toronto Victor Gao Director China National Association of International Studies Sophie Richardson China Director Human Rights Watch
