Will Russia and Japan be able to resolve their historical hostilities?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to broker a peace deal harkening back to World War Two. Talks over Kuril Islands could end long-held hostilities, but are sparking protests at home. Guests: James Brown Political science professor Temple University Tamerlan Abdikeev Founder Invero Advisors Anna Kireeva Associate professor Moscow State Institute of International Relations #Russia #Japan #Asia