January 23, 2019
Venezuela on Edge: Maduro orders revision of US-Caracas relations
In Venezuela, a war of words with the United States is escalating just hours before a planned protest by the opposition and government supporters. President Nicolas Maduro has ordered a revision of diplomatic ties with Washington after US Vice President Mike Pence declared his support for anti-government protesters. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. #Venezuela #US #Politics
