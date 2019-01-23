Opioid Crisis: America’s Deadliest Addiction?

We're fortunate that we live in a time where, if you are in pain, you can take a pill to get rid of it. But what if the pills became the problem? In America, 130 people every day die from an opioid overdose. Why has it become the country's deadliest addiction? #UK #OpioidCrisis #US Joining us at the Roundtable was Widney Brown from the Drug Policy Alliance in New York; Indra Cidambi Founder and Medical Director, The Center for Network Therapy in New Jersey; recovering opioid addict Nicki Harri and Eytan Alexander Founder of the UK Addiction Treatment Centres. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #OPIOIDCRISIS #OPIOIDEPIDEMIC #OPIOIDS