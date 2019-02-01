BIZTECH
Mnangagwa cancels Davos trip over crisis | Money Talks
Another world leader who's skipping Davos this year to deal with troubles back home is Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The country's Human Rights Commission says at least eight people have been killed in a government crackdown on protests over a drastic hike in fuel prices. Zimbabwe is struggling with soaring prices and fuel shortages, with many residents accusing Mnangagwa of failing to deliver on his promise to turn the economy around. Sharon Ogunleye reports. Wilf Mbanga, founder, editor and publisher of The Zimbabwean, told us more about the story from Port Louis in Mauritius.
February 1, 2019
