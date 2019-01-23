WORLD
The Russia Doping Scandal: Richard McLaren’s take
Russia seems likely to soon return to major international athletics competitions, after the World Anti-Doping Agency decided not to re-suspend its accreditation for missing dealines to hand over data. But as Dan Ashby reports from Moscow, many fans and competitors feel that the country still hasn't done enough. And the man whose report exposed the extent of the Russian Doping Scandal, Richard McLaren gave his take on RUSADA’s suspension being lifted. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #RussiaDopingScandal #RUSADA #WADA #RussiaOlympics
January 23, 2019
