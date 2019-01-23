The Russia Doping Scandal: Richard McLaren’s take

Russia seems likely to soon return to major international athletics competitions, after the World Anti-Doping Agency decided not to re-suspend its accreditation for missing dealines to hand over data. But as Dan Ashby reports from Moscow, many fans and competitors feel that the country still hasn't done enough. And the man whose report exposed the extent of the Russian Doping Scandal, Richard McLaren gave his take on RUSADA's suspension being lifted.