January 24, 2019
The War in Syria: Turkey and Russia to target terrorists in Idlib
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey and Russia are on the same page over the establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria. Erdogan has been meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where the two agreed to work together towards a solution to the Syrian crisis. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more. #Syria #Turkey #Russia
