DRC Election: Felix Tshisekedi to be sworn in as president

The president-elect of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, is to be sworn in on Thursday. But he'll take office amid disputed claims by the opposition. And as Adesewa Josh reports, his ability to lead the DRC away from the Kabila era will be his toughest challenge yet. #DRCElections #DRC #FelixTshisekedi