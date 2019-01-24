WORLD
Rick Kelly's Carmine Street Guitars | Handicraft | Showcase
If only the old buildings of New York City could tell the stories they have witnessed over the years. Well, they can't literally speak, but they certainly can make music... thanks to guitar-maker Rick Kelly. For the past 15 years, he has been using wood that comes from these buildings to shape the most unique instruments. #RickKelly #CarmineStreetGuitars #Showcase
January 24, 2019
