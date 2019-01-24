The Hermitage Cats | Culture | Showcase

Once the Winter Palace of one of the world's most powerful families, the Romanovs, The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg is now the second largest art museum in the world. But that isn't the only thing that makes it unique. What sets it apart from other major museums, is the fact that it houses a great selection of "moveable art" in its basements. #TheHermitageCats #HermitageMuseum #Showcase