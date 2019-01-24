Who’s to blame for the fatal pipeline explosion in Mexico?

The death toll is creeping into three figures after a deadly pipeline explosion in Mexico. Many were quick to blame the victims themselves for trying to steal fuel from the ruptured pipeline. But President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blames poverty and unemployment created by his predecessors. Is he right? Federico Lamont Journalist El Sol de Mexico newspaper Jaime Lopez Aranda Trewartha Security analyst and former Mexican government official. #Mexico #MexicoPipeline #OilProduction