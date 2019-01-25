January 25, 2019
WORLD
EU policies contribute to 'abuse of migrants and asylum seekers' in Libya
A recent Human Rights Watch report has revealed that EU policies are contributing to the abusive detention and mistreatment of migrants and asylum seekers in Libya. According to the report, Italy has taken the lead in providing technical assistance to the Libyan Coast Guard to intercept migrant flow. #Libya, #Migrant, #EU
