Deep Sea Mining: Searching for the Next Mineral Boom

Deep down, way deep down, there's something stirring - something very, very valuable. It's a race to the bottom - to the bottom of the oceans. It is Deep Sea Mining. As deep as 5000 metres, maybe more, lie a host of materials critical for modern society, from smartphones to electric cars to green energy. But how can be it be mined without ruining another beautiful, so-far untouched - yet valuable part of our planet? Joining us on skype from Kingston, Jamaica Michael Lodge, Secretary-General at the International Seabed Authority; from Washington DC, Conn Nugent, Project Director of Seabed Mining Project at the Pew Charitable Trusts; Regan Drennan, Research Assistant at UK Seabed Resource who studies the biodiversity of the ocean floor; Charlotte Middlehurst, a Contributing Editor at China Dialogue, focusing on China's growing interest in deep sea mining. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #mining #seabed #biodiversity