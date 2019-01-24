WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deep Sea Mining: Searching for the Next Mineral Boom
Deep down, way deep down, there's something stirring - something very, very valuable. It's a race to the bottom - to the bottom of the oceans. It is Deep Sea Mining. As deep as 5000 metres, maybe more, lie a host of materials critical for modern society, from smartphones to electric cars to green energy. But how can be it be mined without ruining another beautiful, so-far untouched - yet valuable part of our planet? Joining us on skype from Kingston, Jamaica Michael Lodge, Secretary-General at the International Seabed Authority; from Washington DC, Conn Nugent, Project Director of Seabed Mining Project at the Pew Charitable Trusts; Regan Drennan, Research Assistant at UK Seabed Resource who studies the biodiversity of the ocean floor; Charlotte Middlehurst, a Contributing Editor at China Dialogue, focusing on China's growing interest in deep sea mining. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #mining #seabed #biodiversity
Deep Sea Mining: Searching for the Next Mineral Boom
January 24, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us