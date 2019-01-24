January 24, 2019
BAD BET! How Theranos’ investors lost big and never got it back!
She duped her investors with promises of an affordable and easy blood test that would revolutionise modern medicine. But in the end it was all smoke and mirrors. How did a young woman with no track-record convince rich and experienced people like Rupert Murdoch to part with their millions? #ElizabethHolmes #Theranos #Investors
